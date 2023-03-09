Kaduna Gov Race: Sha’aban Not Stepping Down For Any Candidate

The National leadership of Action Democratic Party (ADP) has dispelled the rumour making the rounds suggesting that, its Governorship Candidate in Kaduna State is stepping down for another political party’s candidate.

In a statement issued by its National Secretary , Victor Fingesi, ADP argued that, its Candidate, Hon. Sani Sha’aban is the choice of Kaduna State people to become their next Governor.

The party categorically stated that Sani Sha’aban is in the race to win the governorship of Kaduna State as he has not stepped down for any other candidate in the state, neither has he asked his teeming. supporters to align themselves with any gubernatorial candidate.

The statement therefore to urges all members of the ADP party and the people of Kaduna State to disregard the rumor, and see it for the fake news it is.

“The National Secretariat of our great party, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has observed with dismay the malicious and mischievous rumor making the rounds of a purported alliance/merger of our great party or of its Gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State stepping down or supporting the candidate of another party.

“This rumor is no doubt intended to malign the good name of our party and its gubernatorial candidate at the Saturday 11# March, 2023 general elections.

“Without a doubt, the candidate of our great party Hon. Sani Sha’aban being the choice of the great people of Kaduna State, remains the candidate to beat at the polls and it is unfortunate in this age that certain political players would resort to such extreme measures to discredit his person or cause confusion in the polity.

“We hereby categorically state that the candidate of our great party Hon. Sani Sha’aban is in the race fto win the governorship of Kaduna State as he has not stepped down for any other candidate in the state, neither has he asked his teeming. supporters to align themselves with any gubernatorial candidate.

“For emphasis, we reiterate that Hon. San Shaaban is very much in the race as the candidate of the ADP in the Kaduna State governorship election to be held on Saturday 11 March, 2023.

“Furthermore, we appeal to all our members and the general public to come out in their numbers to support our great party and its candidate in the 11# March, 2023 Gubernatorial and state assembly elections to restore the dignity, peace and development that Kaduna State greatly needs,” the statement read.