Vote-Buying: Party Agents With ‘Hundreds’ Of Credit Cards Intercepted In Ogun

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says four party agents were intercepted in Ogun with multiple credit cards with the intent to buy votes amid the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The NDLEA, in a tweet on Saturday, noted that its Chairman, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd.), had ordered that the suspects be handed over to the police.

“Operatives of @ndlea_nigeria on election duty stop and search, just intercepted four party agents with hundreds of money credit cards, to buy votes at Ibara housing estate, Ogun state. Each card contains 10k and activated to cash with a code.

“@MB Marwa has directed they be handed over to the police after proper documentation.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with the approval of the Federal Government, had redesigned the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes – the three highest denominations – banning the use of the old notes to counter vote-buying.

Given the prevalence of money-for-votes in Nigeria’s political space, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged voters to pocket the money offered by politicians but vote their conscience.

“I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters like they used to do. And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it, and still vote their conscience,’’ he said in Daura after casting his votes.