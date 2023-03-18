Wike Rates Polls As Peaceful, Alleges Breach Of Security At INEC Office

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has rated the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Rivers State as peaceful.

Wike also said there is an improvement in the conduct of today’s election compared to the Presidential and National Assembly polls, three weeks ago

Unlike in the Presidential election where the governor experienced a delay in the accreditation process, today’s screening was easy and fast.

Speaking just after casting his ballot at his polling unit 7 in Ward 9 in Rumuepirikom community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, the governor was of the opinion that INEC showed that they were more prepared.

Speaking on reported voter apathy in some parts of Obio-Akpor LGA, governor Wike perhaps the people were discouraged from voting because of their failed expectations from the February 25 elections.

Governor Wike also spoke on the reported breach in security concerning the conduct of the governorship election, allegedly, by the Director of Security of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The governor said even if the national headquarters of the commission has come out to deny the allegation, it is satisfying to believe that the security agencies have taken note and are acting