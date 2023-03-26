FG, Ogun Govt Mourn Oladipo Diya

The Federal Government has mourned Lt. General Oladipo Diya (retired), the former Chief of Staff under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Diya died on Sunday morning, according to family sources. He was aged 79 years.

In a statement, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the Federal Executive Council received the news of Diya’s death with shock.

Mustapha described Diya as a “seasoned military officer with admirable administrative capabilities in his various functions as the Military Governor of Ogun State (1984 – 1985), Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chief of General Staff (1993 – 1997); as well as a notable statesman who made invaluable contributions to nation-building.”

While condoling with the government and people of Ogun State, his family and friends, the SGF prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Similarly, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, commiserated with the government and people of Nigeria, as well as the military, friends and associates of the Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya on the passing away of soldier-statesman.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Kunle Somorin, described the departed army General as a seasoned administrator, gentleman and officer whose contributions to the development of the security architecture of Nigeria would remain indelible, adding that others carried on where he left off and Ogun State would not forget Diya’s role in its history.

The governor recalled that the deceased apart from being a former de facto Number Two Citizen in the country was also a military governor in Ogun State.

“He was courageous and daring, quick-witted and patriotic. Gen. Diya played frontline roles in the evolution and development of the state and his activities in the military, in part led to the eventual return and enthronement of democracy in the country In 1999,” the governor said.

He called on the family members, friends and associates of the departed leader who hailed from Odogbolu in the Ogun East Senatorial District of the State to take solace in the fact that the late soldier-statesman played the parts assigned to him by providence diligently, conscientiously and patriotically meritoriously.

While praying to Almighty God to grant the late Diya’s soul eternal rest, Gov. Abiodun also enjoined Nigerians to emulate the good virtues that he left behind.