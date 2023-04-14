Rivers Police Bust Child Trafficking Ring, Arrest Four Suspects

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have busted a child trafficking ring operating in the state and other neighbouring states.

This spokesperson of the Command Grace Iringe-Koko disclosed this on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The suspects, who are four in number, made up of three females and one male, are involved in the kidnap, sale, and purchase of children within Rivers, Imo, and Delta states where the syndicate is believed to operate.

READ ALSO: Supplementary Polls: IGP Assures Voters Of Safety, Deploys Cops To 185 LGAs

Some of the suspects admitted to buying or selling the kids, with one of them saying she paid N1.5m for three children.

So far, two children have been rescued while the police are still searching for one child who is believed to have been sold to a buyer in Asaba, Delta state. Efforts are still on to track down other suspects in the syndicate.