Three Dead In Ogun Auto Crash

Three persons have died in a ghastly accident along the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the accident took place around the Saapade – Ogere axis of the road on Saturday evening.

Five persons – four male adults and one female adult – were involved in the crash, FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said. Two persons were also injured in the incident.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to losing of control on the part of the Toyota car rammed into the moving truck from the rear,” she said.

Okpe expressed sadness that three other persons died in the crash.

On the cause of the accident, the FRSC spokesman stated that a speeding Toyota car marked KSF122, had rammed into a Sino truck registered FZE840G.

The injured victims have since been conveyed to the Victory Hospital in Ogere, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara, all in Ogun.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Ahmed Umar has sympathised with the families of the victims.

He emphasised the dangers of speeding, especially during rainy seasons when visibility is always poor, advising motorists to drive defensively and obey traffic rules and regulations.