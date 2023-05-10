Fire Guts Part Of Air Force Base In Abuja

Fire has gutted some parts of the Nigerian Air Force Base located along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory.

The cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

Operatives of the Federal Fire Service have also made an effort to put out the fire.

The Air Force confirmed the fire incident on its facility, saying it involved a fuel facility operated by Messer Geometrics Synergy Services Limited.

In a statement, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

He expressed gratitude that no life was lost to the fire incident, commending the efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps among other agencies for their efforts in quenching the fire.

“The fire, which created an explosion from the fuel tanks, has since been put out by the combined efforts of the Fire Services from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Federal Fire Service and the NAF Fire Service.

“It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incident. However, an investigation has been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident.”