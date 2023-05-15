Decomposed Body Found On School Premises In Kwara

The body of a yet-to-be-identified male has been found inside the premises of a popular secondary school in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

Channels Television learnt that the discovery was made last week at Ilọrin Grammar School around Garin Alimi, leaving the school authorities puzzled over the circumstances surrounding the mysterious demise.

It was gathered that some students who were cutting grass as part of the school’s labour activity first discovered “a decomposed leg” before raising the alarm.

Explaining further, the principal of IGS (Senior), Ms Muslimat Abdullahi, told our correspondent in a telephone chat on Sunday night that “after the student informed us, we discovered it was a male body that was already decomposing”.

Describing the school as “very big”, she added that the corpse was found behind a fence “very far from the classrooms or administrative block”.

According to Abdullahi, nobody perceived any odour until it was discovered.

“We reported immediately and wrote the Ministry of Education, copied the teaching service commission and informed the police that later came to evacuate it,” she said.

A police officer who spoke to Channels Television on condition of anonymity said they suspected the corpse belonged to one of the cultists hit by bullets during a recent cult war in the state and may have died while trying to escape.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kwara State, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), confirmed the incident.

“Yes, they alerted the police about it and when our men got there, they saw that the body had spent days in the bush and was already decomposing. But we are still investigating,” he said.