Hilda Baci Aiming To Extend Cooking Record To 100 Hours

Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey Effiong is aiming to extend her record for the longest cooking time to 100 hours.

Known as Hilda Baci, the Akwa Ibom born broke the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking time by an individual, a feat that is being reviewed.

While Indian chef Lata Tondon cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds to hold the previous record, Nigeria’s Baci is less than two hours from hitting the 100-hour mark as of 6:50 pm.

She started her marathon cooking challenge four days back at the Amore Gardens in Lagos State.

Her feat has attracted praise from Nigerians with top dignitaries in the country hailing Baci’s exploits.

President Muhammadu Buhari, President-Elect Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi, governors, and other personalities have also lauded her for creating the record.

On social media, her name dominated the top trends as tweeps heaped encomiums on her for the sterling showing in the commercial city.

The atmosphere at the Amore Gardens is quite lively as Nigerians poured in to cheer her. Despite the rains in the state, the crowd defied the weather to support her in the cooking marathon.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; a former Akwa Ibom State governor Godswill Akpabio; Margaret Obi, Peter Obi’s, and a host of others also stormed the venue to show their backing.

While many were in the tenth just outside the cooking arena, others were dancing, and singing, to entertain the crowd as the clock ticked to a new record.