APC NWC, Akpabio, Senators Meet Over NASS Leadership Tussle

As part of efforts by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve the lingering crisis over its zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly, the leadership of the party met with Senators Godswill Akpabio Jibrin Barau.

The APC had nominated Akpabio as senate president and Barau as his deputy, a development that triggered debates and controversies.

10th National Assembly Senator-elects across political parties joined the APC endorsed candidates for Senate President & Deputy Senate President, Godswill Akpabio & Barau Jibrin to a consultative meeting with the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-chaired National Working Committee. pic.twitter.com/MG2tcDJID0 — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 16, 2023

But as part of moves to address the situation, Senators Akpabio, Barau, and over forty other senators arrived at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Abuja on Tuesday.

They came in two coaster buses for the meeting with the NWC presided over by the National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

At the end of the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, Senator Akpabio expressed optimism about emerging as the next senate president.