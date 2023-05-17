FG Orders Immediate Closure Of Ijora-Olopa Bridge

The Federal Ministry of Works on Wednesday shut down Ijora-Olopa Bridge in Lagos State for the safety of the public over damage caused by vandals.

This was disclosed in a statement by Hakeem Bello, the spokesman for the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

Identifying the failed section as the Ijora-Olopa inward Ijora-Oloye–Apapa, Bello said the roads leading directly to the bridge such as Costain inward Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge descent inward Ijora Oloye had, as a result, been closed to traffic from Tuesday night.

“The Federal Government today directed the immediate closure of the Ijora-Olopa Bridge following the discovery that some miscreants have tampered with the major reinforcement elements of the deck from underneath, which led to the failure of a section of the Bridge along Ijora Olopa Road, beside Water Corporation, Ijora,” the statement read.

“Working with @followlasg and other traffic management authorities, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos has also issued the following Traffic Advisory to ensure that motorists and other members of the commuting public are able to use alternative routes.”

See the full statement below: