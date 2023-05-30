Kaduna Governor Sani Retains El-Rufai’s SSG, Appoints COS, Media Aides, Others

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reappointed the Secretary to the State Government under the Nasir El-Rufai administration, Balarabe Lawal, to his cabinet.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, who said Lawal was retained in view of his “vast” experience in governance to assist in the smooth take-off of the new administration.

Sani also approved the appointment of Shuaibu Gimi as Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Nasir Abdulkadir as Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, while Dahiru Ahmed will serve as Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media.

Similarly, the governor approved the appointment of the immediate past Comptroller of Immigration, Kano State Command, Sani Liman, as his new Chief of Staff, while Mrs Habiba Anana Shekarau was appointed as the new Head of Service.

Shekarau, who is the current Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government Affairs, has more than 30 years’ experience in the Kaduna State Civil Service.

Others include Hafsah Aminu Ashiru — Private Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Naja’atu Garba Ahmed — Senior Special Assistant (Governor’s Office), Dr. John Danfulani — Senior Special Assistant (Research & Documentation), and Samuel Mock Kure — Senior Special Assistant (Public Affairs).

The statement added that the governor also retained the services of other senior members of the Nasir El-Rufai Administration to provide the link between the two administrations,

They include “Muhammad Hafiz Bayero who will serve as Senior Advisor Counsellor to the Governor, while Barrister James Atung Kanyip and Chris Umar have been appointed Deputy Chiefs of Staff to the Governor. Dr. Shehu Usman Muhammad and Bulus Banquo Audu were appointed as Counsellors to the Governor.”

According to the statement, the appointments are made in recognition of the fact that the state requires competent hands and knowledgeable people to assist the new administration deliver on its sustain agenda

It noted that the new appointees come to the service with varied experiences, skills and competences, and also have proven track records of integrity, dedication, and commitment to duty.”

The governor therefore urged the appointees to see their appointments as a call to duty, adding that the good people of the state expected results from them, hence they must hit the ground running.