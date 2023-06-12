Those Who Can’t Accept Defeat’s Pain, Don’t Deserve Victory’s Joy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday stated that politicians who cannot accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph.

Tinubu made this assertion in his first Democracy Day speech as president.

In reference to the 2023 general elections, the president asserted that those who disagree with the outcome of the polls are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and according to him, this remains one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man.

While explaining that this year, Nigeria held its seventh in the cycle of elections that have become sacred rituals of the nation’s democratic practice in this dispensation since 1999, the president was of the opinion that the polls were intensely contested and this in itself is positive evidence that democracy is well and alive in the country.

He said it is only natural that even as those who won and experienced victory in the various elections are elated and fulfilled, those who lost are disenchanted and disappointed.

However, the president adds that the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

President Tinubu explained that for Chief MKO Abiola, the symbol of this day, in whose memory June 12 became a national holiday, democracy is eternal. He added that it is about rule of law and vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions.

He, however, warned that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.

The president urged Nigerians never to take democracy for granted. He charged citizens to forever jealously guard and protect it (democracy) like a precious jewel, because a people can never truly appreciate the freedoms and rights democracy guarantees them until they lose it.

President Tinubu, who pledged to be fair to all Nigerians, said, his administration shall be faithful to truth, equity and justice, adding that his government shall exercise its authority and mandate to govern with fairness, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all Nigerians.