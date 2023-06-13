The Azzurri Curse! How Italian Teams Lost Four Finals In Two Weeks

Italian teams reaffirmed their dominance in football this season with three clubs from the country reaching the finals of Europe’s top competitions. The U-20 male side also powered to the final of the 2023 World Cup in Argentina.

Roma reached the final of the Europa League, and Fiorentina played West Ham in the UEFA Conference League final. Inter Milan also featured in the Champions League final while the male national team reached the 2023 U-20 World Cup final.

While the feat drew lots of applause, the four teams lost the finals in a space of two weeks, sparking another wave of debate among fans and pundits.

Seville Vs Roma – Europa League

The great crash as some called it, started with Roma in the Europa League. Jose Mourinho’s side lost 4-1 on penalties to Seville after normal time ended one goal apiece.

Defeat to Roma meant the Spanish club have now claimed Europe’s second-tier football competition seven times.

Fiorentina Vs West Ham – Conference League

After Roma’s agonising loss, the hopes of Italian fans shifted to the Conference League. Serie A club Fiorentina filed out against David Moye’s West Ham at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on 7 June 2023.

But West Ham triumphed 1-2, winning their first European trophy since 1965. Jarrod Bowen’s dramatic 90th-minute goal secured victory for the Hammers.

Manchester City Vs Inter Milan – Champions League

Following the game, attention moved to Europe’s premier club football competition – the Champions League.

This time, Inter Milan were up against treble-chasing Manchester City. The English side lifted the Premier League and dislodged rivals Manchester United to land the FA Cup.

Although Inter Milan halted Pep Guardiola’s men’s free-flowing game, the English side found the breakthrough via Rodri. The Spaniard got an almost perfect finish to hand Manchester City their first Champions League laurel which his manager said was “written in the stars”.

The 2022/23 champions of Europe, Man City 🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Hw32TLLpFM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023

Uruguay Vs Italy – Men’s U-20 World Cup

Asides from the Italian clubs, the national team also lost the U-20 World Cup final.

Luciano Rodriguez’s header handed Uruguay a 1-0 victory in Sunday’s game.