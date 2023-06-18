13-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead, One Abducted In Bauchi

A 13-year-old boy Khalifa Umar has been shot dead by gunmen who invaded Jama’are Market in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State

Channels Television reports that the gunmen also abducted one Alhaji Sama’ila Magaji and injured two others on Saturday night.

A resident of Jama’are said people were surprised by the attack because it was new to them and Jama’are has no nearby forests.

“Saturday was a market day and we sighted up to 40 or 50 gunmen on motorcycles,” the resident who craved anonymity said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident on Sunday to Channels Television.

“Yesterday, about 20:10: 00 hours that’s about 8:10 in the evening some unknown hoodlums came in large numbers. They were riding motorcycles,” Wakili said.

“They invaded Jama’are market shooting in the air where they kidnapped one Alhaji Sama’ila Magaji, shot and killed one Khalifa Umar who is 13 years old and wounded one Mustafa Sabiu 51 years old and shot him on his lap. The bullet brushed one Chiboke Rapheal in his stomach.”

On receiving the distress call, the police spokesman said the Command directed the Divisional Police Officer of Jama’are and his team to swiftly swing into action.

He explained that police operatives went to the crime scene, rescued the injured person and took him to the hospital.

At the scene of the crime, four empty shells of AK 47 were recovered and one live ammunition was recovered.

It was gathered that the victim’s body has been released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.

Wakili, a Superintendent of Police, also confirmed that the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police has since directed the Area Commander to make frantic efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend the culprits that perpetrated the act.

“Presently our officers and men are in the bush combing the bush to see to the possible rescue of victims. Information from members of the public revealed that the assailants were not from the state. Sometimes, we have an influx of strangers. We are appealing to the members of the public to calm down,” he added.