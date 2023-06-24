SGF Akume Commissions 130 Vehicles To Boost FRSC Operations 

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to improving the transport infrastructure in the country, especially with the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, affirmed this on Saturday at the commissioning of 130 operational vehicles to boost the operational capabilities of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Amid a shower of rain, the event held at the corps’ national headquarters in Abuja was also attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr Adesola Olusade, and the management of the FRSC.

The SGF commended the efforts of the FRSC and its commitment to road safety, noting the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the improvement of transport infrastructure across the country.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, outlined how the newly acquired operational vehicles would be utilised.

Addressing the concerns of road users over the conduct of traffic management officials on official duty, Biu said he was not happy about such complaints and the daily overloading of vehicles.

With the acquisition of the newly operational vehicles, Nigerians would expect that the officers and men of the corps exhibit more preparedness to serve optimally.