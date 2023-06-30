Acting IGP Summons Officers For Running Over Edo Resident

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has summoned some officers serving in Edo State to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the action followed a disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday, June 29, at the Ekpoma area of the state.

Adejobi said the erring policemen who had been in detention in Edo State are to report to the Force Headquarters on Monday for further action.

He called for calm, assuring residents of Ekpoma that the police authorities will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.

“The Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Ekpoma, Edo State,” the statement read.

“The IGP has, therefore, directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday for further action.

“Members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.”