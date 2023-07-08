Amotekun Arrests Two For Impersonating Police, Stealing In Osun

The operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps on Friday arrested two suspects for impersonating police and stealing in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The suspects are Isaiah Friday Ezekiel, 41 years old from Cross Rivers State and John Apata Koffi, 60, from Togo.

State Commander, Amotekun Corps, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinbi, in a statement on Friday, said the suspects on Thursday conspired and burgled a house in Eleweran Kajola Village in Ile-Ife, where they stole a bag of cement.

He said Ezekiel would dress in a mobile -police uniform, while his accomplice, Kofi, would put on a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) beret when they went out for the criminal operation.

He further said the suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Ile-Ife Amotekun Command by a resident, who spotted Ezikiel around 11.00pm, with a bag of cement

The police uniform, police beret, iron toy gun, and charms were found in their possession, according to the Corps.

During cross-examination, “the suspect confessed to perpetrating the act and that they have been involved in such activities for a long time, and disguise as a police officer to extort the people,” Adewinmbi said.

The Corps said suspects have been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and interrogation.