Pastor Jailed For Stealing Chemicals In Ondo

A Magistrates Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital has sentenced a pastor named Friday Okeneji to two years in prison for unlawfully breaking into a chemical shop, stealing some chemical substances worth about 130 thousand naira (N130,000)

The Presiding Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni said that Okeneji was convicted on a two-count charge, adding that his prison term would run concurrently, with an option of 100 thousand naira.

Okeneji had earlier pleaded guilty to the two offences brought against him. He however lamented that he committed the offences in order to survive.

According to Okeneji who committed the offences on July 2nd 2023, he had no means of livelihood, and he needed a sum of150 thousand naira for expenses on his mother’s burial slated for August 2023.

The defendant is a presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church( CAC),Ona Iwa-Mimo, Iwaro, Oka Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.