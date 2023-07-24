Enugu Govt Seals Shops Observing IPOB Sit-At-Home Order

The Enugu State Government on Monday sealed shops in major markets across the state that refused to do business in observance of the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This comes after last week’s warning by Governor Peter Mbah that businesses in the state should open for business or risk being sealed.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, who led the team from the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, the operation was aimed at demonstrating seriousness on the part of the government.

He added that it was to support those that showed their willingness to comply with the government directives.