Enugu Govt Seals Shops Observing IPOB Sit-At-Home Order

The Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, noted that the operation was aimed at demonstrating seriousness on the part of the government.

By Nkiruka Ajogwu
Updated July 24, 2023
A video grab showing an officer of the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) sealing a shop on Monday, July 24, 2023 in line with the government’s clampdown on the IPOB sit-at-home order in Enugu State.

 

The Enugu State Government on Monday sealed shops in major markets across the state that refused to do business in observance of the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This comes after last week’s warning by Governor Peter Mbah that businesses in the state should open for business or risk being sealed.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, who led the team from the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, the operation was aimed at demonstrating seriousness on the part of the government.

He added that it was to support those that showed their willingness to comply with the government directives.

