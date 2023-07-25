Seven Soldiers Feared Dead As Bandits Attack Zamfara Community

Seven soldiers have been reportedly killed in an ambush by bandits in Zamfara State.

The bandits were said to have attacked the Kangon Garacce community under the Dangulbi district of the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara on Monday afternoon, killing several residents.

A resident of Dangulbi community, Lawal Dangulbi told Channels Television on Tuesday that the troops were responding to a distress call about the attack on the community when they fell into the bandits’ ambush.

“The bandits divided themselves, some were attacking the community while some were stationed outside the community to prevent the military from assisting the villagers, they ambushed the troops and killed seven of them,” he stated.

According to him, no fewer than 20 residents of the community were killed during the attack.

Although the Nigerian Army authorities in Zamfara State have yet to comment on the incident, a security source who is familiar with the situation but preferred anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to media confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He said seven officers of the Nigerian Army were killed during the attack on Monday.

Zamfara is one of the states worst hit by banditry. Others include Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Sokoto.

Besides carrying out attacks, the bandits also carry out mass abductions for ransom in North-West and Central Nigeria, holding their captives in camps hidden in vast forests that stretch across the region.

Despite efforts by security agencies and the respective state governments, the gunmen have continued to wreak havoc, killing many.