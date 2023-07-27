Bandits Shoot One, Abduct 10 Construction Workers In Zamfara

Bandits have shot one person and abducted 10 others at Talata Mafara town, the headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at about 11:30 pm when the bandits stormed the town and went straight to the residence of the former member of the House of Representatives who represented Talata Mafara/Anka Federal Constituency, Kabiru Yahaya Classic, but could not gain entrance to the house.

Although police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the latest attack, a resident of the area, Abdullahi Mafara, told Channels Television that residents thought they were visitors because they were adorned in white regalia but later discovered that they were bandits, carrying deadly weapons.

He said that the bandits later went from house to house, knocking on people’s doors, and whisking away anyone that came out.

According to him, one person was shot in the leg and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital while three abducted persons later escaped.

He also explained that the residents put out a distress call to troops, who responded swiftly and engaged the bandits in a gun duel which forced them to flee the town.

Talata Mafara is the hometown of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and has been described as one of the safest towns in the state.

Zamfara is one of the states worst hit by banditry.