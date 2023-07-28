My Dad Isn’t Happy With My Celebration Against Australia, Says Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala says her father is not happy with her celebration after scoring in Nigeria’s 2-3 win over Australia.

The Super Falcon netted her side’s third goal of the game to give Nigeria a two-goal cushion at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

She removed her shirt while celebrating the goal, minutes after coming on as a substitute in the Group B encounter.

Her celebration has since generated debate among football fans in and around the country. While many see no issue with her celebration, others frowned at it.

The Barcelona Femeni forward’s father is among the latter, according to the footballer.

“My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, life is a collection of MOMENTS,” the African Woman Footballer of the Year said in an Instagram post wherein she attached photos of the goal celebration.

A Lot to Offer

Earlier, the forward had expressed joy over Thursday’s victory, believing the Nigerian team have a lot to offer the football world.

“I am going to give kudos to my teammates, everyone played their hearts out. No one knows what this team is made of,” she said in her post-match interview.

“We only have to come to the field and show the kind of heart that we have. This team has a lot to offer and the world saw that today.”

Although she was on the bench and only came on in the second half of the clash, Oshoala is unbothered.

For her, helping the side achieve their aim, just as she did with her goal, overrides personal glory.

“Sometimes you need to make a decision for the team and to be honest, I wasn’t feeling too well but I am not a selfish person,” she added.

“If someone is not 100%, then other people can step up, this is why we have 23 players in the team. The players stepped up. It does not matter where I start, what is most important is the team results.”