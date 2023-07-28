Subsidy Palliatives: Labour Walks Out Of Meeting With FG

Representatives of organised labour on Friday walked out of a meeting with the Federal Government’s team on palliatives.

The meeting was a continuation of their deliberations on palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal in the country.

The labour team, which was led by the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, did not speak to journalists as they made their way from the venue of the meeting.

FG’s representatives and that of labour had earlier met on Wednesday with discussions coming out positive.

The government was expected to provide feedback on some of the demands made by labour upon the resumption of the meeting on Friday.

But the meeting could not hold as planned as labour officials claimed that the government’s representatives were not present.

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Special Meeting On Niger Coup

Members of the labour teams were also delayed at the State House gate before being allowed into the meeting venue.

Since the removal of the petrol subsidy, the price of the commodity is now on the high side. Labour, which is pushing for palliatives for Nigerians, to cushion the impact of the move, has threatened to embark on strike.