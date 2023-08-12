Gov. Poll: Uzodimma Unveils Running Mate, Says APC Best Bet For Imo

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has unveiled his running mate Chinyere Ekomaru, and maintained the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the best bet for the state.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed this during Ekomaru’s unveiling in Owerri on Saturday.

“I have enumerated a few of our achievements today just to let Imo people know that the APC government remains the best bet to the attainment of improved life and economic development we all yearn for,” he said.

According to him, his administration has kept faith with the Imo people, fulfilled all campaign promises and if re-elected, will consolidate the existing foundation to deliver an industrially prosperous and safe Imo State.

“So, during the campaign for re-election, I want my work to do the campaigns. So, Imo people that I know are very appreciative of what we have done in the last 43 months,” the governor added.

“We don’t need to employ tactics, subterfuge, propaganda, and deceitful politics to achieve re-election. That belongs to the opposition who have nothing concrete to say.”

He also reiterated his position of ensuring a peaceful environment for a free and fair election in November. Uzodimma believes his government has done well in securing lives and properties despite some security breaches in the state.

Contrary to speculations, Uzodimma says the choice of a new running mate does not mean he has issues with the present Deputy Governor Placid Njoku. The development, he continued, is due to ecumenical and political permutations.

On her part, Ekomaru said she will bring her experience to bear and ensure the victory of the APC in the forthcoming election.

This event no doubt heralds the series of political activities for the APC in the coming days ahead of the poll.