Troops Rescue Another Chibok Schoolgirl Nine Years After Abduction

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a twenty-seven-year-old Chibok schoolgirl Mary Nkeki nine years after her abduction.

She was paraded at the headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai Theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno State on Monday.

Being number fifty-five on the list of abducted schoolgirls, Mary said her Boko Haram husband Adam facilitated her escape after he surrendered to the Nigerian Army troops.

She told Channels Television that she delivered two children for her terrorist husband but they all died.

The now-free Mary, however, said she is in love with her terrorist husband and would love to be reunited with him.

‘I am Still in Love’

“As for marriage, my husband is still alive and I am still in love with him. I don’t whether he is still in Dikwa or they brought him to Maiduguri but I will love to be reunited with him if it will be possible,” she said.

During Monday’s event, the Theatre Commander Major General Gold Chibuisi said Mary was rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army in Dikwa on August 14.

According to him, the rescued schoolgirl was immediately admitted to the Army’s medical facility for checks. He said the lady has been certified stable and will be handed over to the state government for further assessment.

The recent development brings the number of rescued Chibok schoolgirls to sixteen in the year 2023, he added.