‘Tribunal Affirmed Nigerians’ Will’, Wike Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended the Presidential Election Petitions Court for affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, presidential poll.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke exclusively during Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, a day after the marathon ruling of the court.

“Nigerians have spoken, (and) the court has affirmed it,” Wike said.

The former governor of Rivers State hailed the five-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani for painstakingly delivering its judgment.

He urged the petitioners — PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi — to join hands with the Tinubu administration.

Wike, a member of the G5, an aggrieved group within the main opposition party, had publicly acknowledged that he supported Tinubu and worked against PDP’s Atiku in the last presidential poll.