Gov. Sani Condemns Seminarian’s Killing, Vows To Track Down Culprits

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has condemned the killing of a Seminarian during a bandits’ at the Saint Raphael Catholic Church parish in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state

Bandits on Thursday night burnt down the church during which the seminarian, Stephen Danlami, was killed.

While expressing anger over the attack, Governor Sani in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, vowed to track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

The attack, the governor said, was carried out with the sole intention of igniting ethnic and religious tensions in Kaduna State and sabotaging the government’s efforts towards rebuilding trust in the communities.

The governor urged the security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident and ensure that the culprits are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and assured them of the state government’s support during this difficult time.

Governor Sani explained that his administration since inception, has taken proactive steps to restore peace in troubled communities by strengthening partnerships with federal security agencies and reinvigorating the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS) through the recent recruitment and training of 7,000 personnel of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).