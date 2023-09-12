Shots Fired As NURTW Factions Clash In Abuja

Two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed in Abuja on Tuesday as a witness says gunshots were fired during the fracas.

But the witness who spoke anonymously said he was unable to identify whether the gunshots were those of police or of the clashing members of the union.

The clash is an escalation of the conflict between members loyal to the NURTW National President Tajudeen Baruwa and Badru Agbede’s supporters.

Baruwa has been seeking the intervention of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resolve the situation and restore his members to the national headquarters which is currently taken over by the police.

Police authorities are yet to comment on the matter as of the time of this report.