Naira Scarcity: Falana Asks FG To Prosecute Emefiele, CBN Management

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has asked the Federal Government to prosecute the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, and the management of the apex bank over the cash crunch in the country early this year.

In a Sunday statement, he claimed that Emefiele and the CBN lied to Nigerians over the availability of cash owing to the redesign of the nation’s currency.

“Having misled Nigerians to believe that sufficient cash was distributed to commercial banks to replace the sum of N3.5 trillion mopped up from customers, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the entire management of the CBN ought to be prosecuted for incitement and culpable homicide,” he said.

Falana also wants the CBN to rebuild the bank buildings that were destroyed by angry customers in the aftermath of the cash crunch occasioned by the redesign policy and also for the apex bank to compensate the families of those who were killed due to the incitement of the public.

“In addition, the CBN should rebuild the bank buildings that were destroyed and pay compensation to the families of those who were killed as a result of the incitement of members of the public,” Falana added.

Please, find below the full statement from Femi Falana & the letter from CBN to the law firm on the cash disbursements made: