Mohbad Not Poisoned In Our Custody, Says NDLEA

Amid the controversy surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says the late musician was not poisoned in its custody.

After Mohbad’s death last Tuesday in an unclear circumstance, a video emerged showing the 27-year-old artiste crying on a hospital bed. Shortly after, some Nigerians accused the agency of poisoning the singer during his purported arrest and detention.

READ ALSO: Police To Probe Singer Mohbad’s Death

In the video, Mohbad claimed he was forced to consume a liquid substance, abused with the butt of a gun and was later asked to go home.

But NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the musician was never arrested nor detained by the agency.

He argued that the deceased was not one of the Marlian Music acts arrested by the agency in 2022, contrary to the speculations by many, adding that this makes it impossible for Mohbad to have been poisoned in their custody.

This is authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned in ⁦@ndlea_nigeria⁩ custody even when he was never arrested or…/1 https://t.co/7ptWjDOE5P — Femi Babafemi (@FemiBabafemi) September 16, 2023

Babafemi also shared a link by an online platform (not Channels Television) detailing the arrest of six people, two females, and four males, in the persons of Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky), Owoeye Michael and Abimbola Ogbe.

Others are Dominica Chinwe, Olaolohun Shubomi Mariam, and Ibrahim Alawo.

“This is an authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned or detained by the agency,” Babafemi tweeted.

“I hope, they’ll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them.”

Police To Probe Death

Last Thursday, police authorities said it will probe the circumstances leading to the death of the late singer.

Although the musician has since been buried, Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said police were committed to a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away. We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise,” he said.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process. In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation. Your trust and support are deeply valued.”

While Nigerians demand justice for the musician, the Lagos State Police Command indicated the possibility of exhuming the singer’s remains.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said this follows “growing public concerns” and a preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the commencement of full-scale criminal investigation into the case,” the command said.