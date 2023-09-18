IGP Orders Swift Operation To Curb Ogun Cult Killings

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered swift operations to be carried out to curb the unwarranted killings caused by cult clash in Sagamu, Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a terse statement Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

The Force spokesman said the Ogun State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alamutu, was in Sagamu for an on-the-spot assessment and confidence-building patrol.

He said that the Force will support the Ogun Command with resources where necessary, adding that the Command will speak on the incident as soon as possible.

Channels Television earlier reported that four persons died with seven others arrested following a cult clash in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command Omolola Odutola said the suspects were arrested after a raid led by an assistant commissioner of police.

“Upon receiving the information, the Area Commander swiftly mobilised more personnel to the scene in order to prevent the clash from escalating and to apprehend the cultists involved as a result, seven suspected cultists were arrested, and further investigations led to the recovery of a firearm, three live cartridges,” the PPRO said about the Sunday incident.

“During the raid, Bolaji Ogunkemaya provided critical information, stating that their leader, known as Azubuike aka Better, had been arrested by the Area Commander a fortnight ago. This information underscores the commitment of the police to dismantle these criminal networks.”