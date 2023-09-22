FACT-CHECK: Tinubu Not The First African President To Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

On investigation, we can confirm that former President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania rang the Nasdaq closing bell in September 2011.

We had reported the claim made by the special adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the first African President to ring the Nasdaq closing bell.

On September 20, 2023, President Tinubu rang the closing bell of Nasdaq at Times Square in New York as part of the ringing ceremony, which was aimed at attracting investors to promote Nigeria’s economic image on the global stage.

See videos of Kikwete and President Tinubu during their visit to Nasdaq below:

