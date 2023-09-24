Boko Haram Ambush Motorists In Borno, Kill Four Including A Soldier

Four persons including a soldier have been killed in an ambush along Gwoza Limankara Road, one hundred and thirty-four kilometres from Maiduguri by Boko Haram terrorists.

They were killed in a convoy comprising civilian JTF and the military escorting passengers along the route.

Several other motorists were also abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents while setting ablaze a military patrol van and five other vehicles.

A local source told Channels Television that the incident took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday but failed network delayed communications till Sunday afternoon.

Motorists Still Missing

“I can inform you that about three civilians and a soldier were killed in a Boko Haram ambush along the Gwoza-Limankara-Uvaha Road.

“The deceased soldier was among the security agencies escorting motorists and passengers on that route.

“About five commercial vehicles and a patrol van belonging to the military were also set ablaze, several other motorists are still missing in the bush as of Sunday afternoon.”

But military authorities are yet to comment on the matter as of the time of this report.

The attack is the latest in Boko Haram assaults in Nigeria’s North-East region.

At least 40,000 people have been killed and more than two million others displaced since the hardline Islamist group launched a rebellion in 2009.

The insurgency has spread into neighbouring Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, prompting a regional military force to be set up to fight the militants.