Bandits Kill Three In Fresh Attack On Sokoto Village

Three persons have been killed while several others sustained injuries in a fresh attack by suspected bandits at Soro community in Binji Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the attack, noting it happened on Monday.

READ ALSO: Illegal Oil Refining Explosion Leaves At Least 18 Dead In Rivers

Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Rufai, said the bandits launched an attack on the Soro community but men of the command and support from military operatives successfully repelled the attack.

The police spokesman also stated that the bandits out of frustration, set some houses on fire as a result of which three of the residents lost their lives while a few others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Sources in the affected village said the marauders also abducted several others and set some places on fire.

Community members said members of the vigilante groups carried out a reprisal attack on the Fulani community a situation that forced the police commissioner to intervene and initiate a dialogue among residents of the affected areas.