Current Administration Beginning Of A New Dawn For Women – Remi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, says the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given more room to women to contribute their own quota to national development.

According to her, efforts to reshape Nigeria and address societal ills plaguing the female gender require active participation of women.

She said this when she granted audience to the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who led senior female police officers on a courtesy visit to her office at the State House, Abuja, according to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, on Monday.

“It is the beginning of a new dawn for women in the country as the current administration will give women more room to contribute their quota. I am also looking for ways to contribute. We cannot have a Nigeria without people doing new and great things”.

She noted with pride, the fact that a large number of women are actively involved in policing and securing the country.

On how the senior female police officers and other women can help forge a better Nigeria, Mrs Tinubu charged them to lead the action in addressing some of the ills, such as rape, child abuse, human trafficking and proliferation of baby factories that affect them the most in the society.

“Women must thrive and be empowered in a safe environment. We want to see our children not abused through crimes and maltreatment, rape of minors and children. There must be reduction in cases of human trafficking, organ harvesting and baby factory.”

She added that she is looking forward to a day when a female will become the nation’s Inspector General of Police.

Applauding the steadfast advocacy by the First Lady for setting the pace and advancing the interest of women in the country, the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, noted that gender equality, safeguarding of human rights and empowerment of women were key anchors of a just and fair society.

“We are working on a bold initiatives aimed at not only addressing existing challenges, but fundamentally reshaping the Nigeria Police into a modern, responsive, intelligence-led and technology-driven institution. We recognize the limitations of past reforms and are now taking a more proactive and holistic transformation that permeates every facet of police operations.

“We are here today not just to discuss but to seek your collaboration, for we understand that the collective advancement of these crucial issues requires your esteemed support and partnership”.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is the First female Minister of State for Police Affairs in Nigeria.