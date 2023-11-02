[PHOTOS] ‘More To Come’: Sanwo-Olu Commissions Yaba Flyover Bridge

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday commissioned the Yaba Flyover, saying the project will ease life for the residents.

“Today, I commissioned the Yaba Flyover Bridge Project—a vital part of the Lagos Red Line Rail Project. This modern transportation system is set to transform Lagos, simplify residents’ lives, save time on the road, and boost our GDP,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on his X account after the event.

“The Yaba Bus Station is a key component of our transportation network. Linked to the Yaba Train Station, it paves the way for pedestrian-friendly spaces, saving time on commute, and improving the lives of Lagos residents.

“With the Yaba Flyover, seamless travel from Jibowu to Ojuelegba, Tejuoso to Muritala Muhammed way, and beyond becomes a reality. More to come with Ikeja Along, Oyingbo, and Mushin flyovers.”

See photos from the event below: