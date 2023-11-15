Nigerian Rapper Oladips Is Dead

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, is dead.

The 28-year-old artiste died on Tuesday evening, two years after battling with an unknown ailment.

This was disclosed in a statement by his management via his verified Instagram page on Wednesday.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, passed away yesterday, Nov 14th, Tuesday evening, at precisely 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!” the statement read.

“For over two years, he has kept his battles within himself. His body is now with his family, and funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Before he died, the rapper released a song titled ‘Die Young’, that highlighted competing with people when they are alive and then turning around to celebrate them when they are gone.

“People compete with the living and care for the dead. World people. They will watch you beg for the bread when you make it, or you die when they care for a friend. Bandwagon, everybody jumps on the trend,” the lyrics of the songs read.

“‘That was my friend; he was a cool guy. One of the best talents. He was a good guy. Let me post his picture on my story and my page so the world can see my agony and my pain.’ Reality check: this is everyone’s reality. This song is the truth and for clarity… What is the point of showing love to a good person when they aren’t with us?”

Oladips’ death has thrown the music world into mourning. It is coming barely two months after the death of rapper Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.