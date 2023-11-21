Ehie-Led Rivers Lawmakers Pass Vote Of Confidence In Fubara

A group of lawmakers at the Rivers State House of Assembly led of Edison Ehie have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement on Tuesday, the lawmakers said the resolution was passed during the day’s plenary session.

They said the decision was based on Fubara’s developmental strides and security initiatives to keep the oil-rich state peaceful, pledging their resolve to “continuously give the governor the required support to accomplish his consolidation and continuity agenda to benefit the state.”

While condemning the reported attack on Ehie’s residence and the burning of the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly, three weeks ago, the lawmakers appealed to the governor to commence the rehabilitation works as soon as possible.

They also stressed the need for the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and other security agencies to investigate the attacks and bring the culprits to book.

The remarks follow reports that the opposing group of lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule also met earlier in the day and resolved that the IGP investigate the burning of the Assembly Chambers and the perpetrators prosecuted.

The Amaewhule faction is said to have met at the auditorium of the State Assembly Complex on Moscow Road under heavy security protection.

The political tension in Rivers State spiked on Monday with reports of an attack on the home of the factional Assembly leader, Edison Ehie, allegedly by some police officers.

The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, dismissed the claim as untrue.