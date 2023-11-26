Police Deny Torturing Suspect To Death In Ogun, Commence Autopsy

The police authorities in Ogun State have denied torturing a suspected cultist, Seyi Samson, to death.

Samson was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command over cult-related activities and has been in police custody.

Reports emerged that the 39-year-old was tortured by the police while in custody, but the police said there is no iota of truth in the allegation.

Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the Ogun State Police Command holds a strong commitment to upholding fundamental human rights laws, particularly when it comes to the treatment of suspects.

In a statement on Sunday, she said torture is strictly against the protocols and principles of the police.

“Ogun state police command is well versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody, free from all forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment,” she said.

“For the records, the deceased was already charged for cult-related activities and he was taken to court on Thursday, 23rd November 2023 where he was to be arraigned before a special Court on a cultism case in Isabo Abeokuta, but the honourable court did not sit, and he was brought back to Eleweran in Abeokuta the same Thursday.”

She said the suspect was to be taken back to the court on Friday, November 24 before his death.

“On Friday, 24th November, at about 0500 hours, Seyi went berserk, shouting, biting with teeth, and assaulted other suspects in the cell until he got exhausted.

“Other suspects in the cell alerted policemen on duty, and he was allegedly taken to the police hospital and later to Ijaye General Hospital Abeokuta, along with other suspects he gave bites in the cell for medical treatment against infection. Other suspects were treated and discharged, but Seyi, while on medical attention, later gave up the ghost. Every other allegation is hereby debunked.”

Ogun State has been witnessing clashes by several cult groups. A few weeks ago, five rival cultists were killed in the Sagamu area of the state in clashes.