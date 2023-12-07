Shettima In Kaduna On Condolence Visit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Kaduna State to commiserate with the victims and families of last Sunday’s military air strike at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

He was welcomed on arrival at the Nigerian Air Force base, Mando by Governor Uba Sani and top officials of the Kaduna State Government.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Minister Defence, Abubakar Badaru; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbass.

Shettima was earlier meant to visit the affected communities on Wednesday but decided to move his visit to Thursday.

Thursday’s condolence visit comes four days after the deadly airstrike that killed over 85 persons and injured several others in the North-Western state.

Sunday’s tragic incident has received condemnation from local and international watchdogs, all calling for investigations and a standardised review of procedural activities.

The Army has since taken responsibility for the accident with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, during his visit apologising to the community over the matter, and promising to halt a repeat of such an incident.