Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Six Kidnap Victims In Sokoto

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed three terrorists and also rescued six kidnap victims in Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a Friday statement, saying the development followed an “onslaught against terrorists”.

“The offensive clearance operation which took place on the 14th December 2023 at Bauni village and Bauni forest in the state led to a Gun duel that lasted for several hours,” the Army said.

“However, troops’ aggressiveness and firepower superiority forced the terrorists to abandon their hideouts and flee in disarray, leading to the rescue of six kidnapped victims while three terrorists were neutralized and two AK-47 rifles were recovered, as well as 19 Magazines, ammunition, two dane guns, motorcycles, radios (walkie talkies) and other items.

“All terrorist enclaves discovered and recovered motorcycles were destroyed instantly during the operation.”