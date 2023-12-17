Three Dead, Seven Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Three persons have died with seven others sustaining injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at the Conoil filling station axis on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Okpe, the incident occurred at 9:23 p.m. and involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration numbers RLG 846 XA and a trailer marked JJN 32 YX, adding that the accident was caused by speeding which led to the loss of control by the bus driver’s part.

The FRSC spokesperson also said 18 people, including 16 men and two women, were involved in the accident. She said that seven persons were injured while three persons died from the crash.

Noting that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention, Okpe stated that the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

On his part, the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, urged motorists to consider this period of high vehicular movement and poor visibility due to weather conditions.

“Common sense speed limit is the best,” Uga said while condemning speeding among motorists.