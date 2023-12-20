Gunmen Kidnap Akwa Ibom Judge, Kill Police Orderly

Gunmen have kidnapped a high court judge, Justice Joy Uwanna, and her driver in the Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The female Judge was whisked away by her abductors with her driver while the police orderly was shot dead on the spot.

The incident occurred on Monday along the Uyo -Okobo Road while the judge was driven home to Uyo by her driver after the court sitting in Oron.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the commissioner of police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

“It’s very unfortunate that a judge who presides over the high court has been kidnapped. The command under the CP, Olatoye Durusinmi, has ordered a discreet investigation,” he stated.

“As we speak, no stone will be left unturned, resources will be harnessed to ensure that Her Lordship is reunited with her family any moment from now.

“I have spoken with the family of the deceased officer who, until his death was an orderly to the judge. Justice will be served and the perpetrators will be brought to book.”