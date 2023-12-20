JUST IN: Simon Lalong Sworn In As Senator

Former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has been sworn in to the 10th Assembly as the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

He was sworn in during plenary on Wednesday at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Lalong had resigned from his appointment as Minister of Labour and Employment last week in preparation for his swearing-in.

In a letter submitted to the President on Tuesday, the Minister reminded the President that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong said the decision for his resignation was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that the President placed in him as a Minister in his cabinet having served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.

He said, “However, after extensive consultations with Your Excellency, critical stakeholders and my constituents, it has become expedient for me to proceed and take my seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of your Government and the growth of our democracy at large”.