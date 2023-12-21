VIDEO: How Tinubu Threatened Fubara, Imposed Resolution On Him — Ex-Rivers Commissioner

A former Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Chief David Briggs, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu imposed ‘Abuja resolution’ on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Briggs, in an interview with pressmen on Wednesday, said he attended the resolution meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

According to the ex-commissioner, Fubara signed the resolution under duress.

He said, “I was there, so what I say is primary not secondary. We were invited for a meeting, but that was not a meeting. What happened is that Mr President walked in with a written resolution, addressed us and declared that what he had in his hand is a presidential proclamation, therefore he can whip.

“He emphasised the fact that he is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and anybody who tends to say no to what he is saying, it has consequences. That in a simple lay man’s word is a threat. He (Tinubu) wrote the resolution but refused to read it. He handed the resolution to Dr Peter Odili to read.”

Watch full video: