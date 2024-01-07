Ganduje Commissions Projects, Receives Decampees In Nasarawa

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has commissioned a VIP lodge and three intra-city roads in the Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Ganduje also received decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a ceremony in Lafia, the state capital.

Among the defectors were former deputy governor and minister, Solomon Ewuga who returned to the party after leaving a few years ago.

READ ALSO: No Regrets Supporting Tinubu In 2023 Poll, Wike Maintains

In his speech on Saturday, Abdullahi said the APC is working to deepen democracy.

“We are determined to deepen and widen democracy in Nigeria. We are deepening democracy in Nigeria in terms of knowledge in terms of ethics, internal democracy, philosophy, ideology, and terms of turnaround,” he said.

“We are widening the scope of our party and we are widening the scope of our government. We have a blueprint to ensure that we have more governors in our political party, more senators and more members of the House of Representatives.

“We are making history in Nasarawa today, we have the big cows, the timber and calibre of politicians from different political parties,” he said.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Sule said their coming to the party is a value addition for the APC in the state.

The governor stated, “With all the elections that are doing, you are going to take our party to victory and by the time we get to victory, there is nothing more to talk about but a stronger political party.”

Former governor of the state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura noted that the unity of the party remains solid.

Al-Makura said: “I want to assure you and all and sundry that in Nasarawa state, we are one and united APC family. Forget about the rumour mongers, we don’t have any axe to grind between me and Governor Sule.

“I and other critical stakeholders will continue to support and encourage him and make whatever sacrifice we need to make to ensure that he takes Nasarawa to the next level and beyond 2027.”

Also speaking, the state APC Chairman, Aliyu Bello, promised to work together with all stakeholders and called for commitment from members.

The APC maintained that it is working to deepen democracy and widen its scope to increase its membership not just at the national level but also at the local level.