Explosive Kills 11 Farmers In Borno

Eleven farmers have been killed in Firgi community, Pulka Ward of the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State after stepping on Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

An open-body vehicle conveying the farmers to their farmlands stepped on an IED and immediately exploded, killing the farmers and two others on their bicycles.

According to a source in the humanitarian sector, the IED was planted on the shoulder of the main road leading to the farm.

The passengers of the vehicle died while the driver sustained serious injuries that left him in a critical condition.

The time of the explosion was not ascertained but the source said the incident happened on Monday morning.

The IED was suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram terrorists who have renewed attacks on commuters within communities in the North-East state.

Monday’s incident occurred barely two days after six pupils of the Tsangaya Quranic Centre in Gubio town were killed by an IED which exploded near the Tsangaya in the Gubio Local Government Area of Borno.