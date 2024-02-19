ASUU Clears Air On FG’s Payment Of Withheld Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said only a few of its members received an amputated two-month salary from the Federal Government out of seven and the half-month withheld salaries.

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Prof Emmanuel Osodeke who confirmed the development to Channels Television on Monday said they are still collecting data on the payment.

“Even though they claimed that Payment has started rolling in only a few have gotten just 2 months,” he said on the phone.

His comment comes after President Bola Tinubu in October 2023 approved the release of four of the eight months’ ASUU withheld workers’ salaries.

The salaries were withheld when the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari invoked a ‘No Work, No Pay policy’ against some university-based unions that embarked on a strike that lasted eight months in 2022.