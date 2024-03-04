Kaduna Govt Inaugurates Committee For Resettlement Of Displaced Communities

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna has inaugurated a committee for the resettlement of displaced persons following bandit attacks in the state.

At the inaugural ceremony on Monday, the governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who also doubled as the chairman of the Committee, explained that resettling the displaced persons rested on the collective conscience of all stakeholders in the state.

“This entails also facilitating their access to basic amenities, healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities. Moreover, we must prioritise the restoration of their sense of dignity and belong within their communities,” he said.

“It is crucial that we approach this task with empathy, sensitivity, fairness, a sense of urgency, and a commitment to inclusivity. We must actively engage with the displaced communities, listening to their voices, understanding their concerns, and involving them in the decision-making processes that affect their lives.

“By fostering a participatory approach, we can ensure that our efforts are truly responsive to the needs and aspirations of those we seek to assist.”

Members of the committee include the Chairman Zangon Kataf LGA, Francis Sani; Chairman Kaura local government, Seeman Mathias; Chairman Jema’a LGA, Yunnana Barde; Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan; and Secretary to the Kaduna State government, Professor Abdulkadir Mayere.

Governor Sani urged the committee to leverage the expertise and available resources, both within the government and through partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, and humanitarian agencies, adding that collaboration is key to the success of the programme.

He said, “As we work towards the common goal of facilitating the dignified return and sustainable reintegration of displaced persons into their communities.

“Together, we have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our fellow citizens, and I am confident that with our collective efforts, we can achieve our objectives and bring hope and stability to those in need. After all, I believe in the experience that each member of this formidable team can bring to bear in the work of this committee. You have each been tested and proven.”

The southern part of Kaduna has faced challenges in terms of displaced individuals and families due to the insurgence of violence across the state.

The inauguration of the committee comes in response to a recent attack on Anguwan Auta in the Gonin Gora area of the Kaduna metropolis.

Two people were reportedly killed while an unspecified number of persons were abducted in an attack by bandits.

After the attack, angry residents blocked the Kaduna-Abuja expressway in a protest.